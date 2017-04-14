Fantasy Baseball 2017: Last-Minute Waiver Wire Adds To Save Your Matchup

Share this:

Tweet







Major League Baseball is about to wrap up its second week of the young season, and fantasy baseball players are starting to get a feel of who will be consistent point producers for their lineup.

Still, there’s always a chance of a rough outing from a starting pitcher or a slump at the plate from one of your hitters, which might have put you in a hole heading into the weekend.

But there’s no need to worry, as there are plenty of worthy players still available on the waiver wire who could provide you a much-needed lift.

With that said, here are four last-minute waiver adds to help save your matchup by weekend’s end.

Mitch Moreland, 1B, Boston Red Sox

Moreland looked like a player to stay away from over the first few games of the season. The Red Sox first baseman opened the season going 0-for-12 at the plate with six strikeouts. But since then, Moreland has been a doubles machine, as he’s already logged eight two-baggers in nine games. The lefty’s batting prowess is made for Fenway Park, as he’s able to go the opposite way off the Green Monster. The Sox will welcome the lowly Tampa Bay Rays for a weekend series, which gives Moreland as good a chance as any to continue his hot streak at the plate.

Clayton Richard, SP, San Diego Padres

You probably never have heard of Richard, but he might be worth looking at if you’re in need of a starting pitcher this weekend. The left-hander was very impressive in his first start of the season, tossing eight shutout innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers in which he struck out five. He was less-than-steller in his second appearance, giving up four runs over six innings of work against the San Francisco Giants. However, he’s set to toe the rubber Saturday against an Atlanta Braves lineup that doesn’t feature many feared hitters. Richard has the stuff to be a respectable starter, and a favorable matchup this weekend should help his case.

Zack Cozart, SS, Cincinnati Reds

The Reds have jumped out to a surprising 7-3 start on the season, and Cozart’s success at the plate is a big reason why. Though it’s still very early, the Cincinnati shortstop leads the majors in batting average with .481 mark and has logged a hit in every game he’s played in. The Red will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in a three-game series through the weekend, which plays into Cozart’s chances of extending his hot streak. Cozart doesn’t have consistent home-run power, but his high contact rate could be valuable to your lineup.

Danny Espinosa, 2B, Los Angeles Angeles

Espinosa, like Moreland, got off to a rather slow start to the season. However, the Angeles second baseman has picked things up since, as he currently leads the big leagues in RBIs with 12. He’s also belted three home runs on the young season, showing that he might have found his groove at the plate. After a tough matchup Friday against Kansas City Royals ace Danny Duffy, the Angels will see Nathan Karns and Ian Kennedy on the rubber this weekend and neither have shutdown stuff. Espinosa could be viewed as a risk considering his slow start, but it’s certainly a low-risk, high-reward scenario.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images