FIA Changes Its Mind Again On F1 Cockpit Protection, Ditches ‘Halo’ Concept

The FIA unsurprisingly has reversed course in its pursuit of the best design for a cockpit protection system for Formula One cars.

The F1 Strategy Group and F1 Commission met Tuesday in Paris to decide on various changes to the sporting and technical regulations, according to a statement from the FIA. One of the decisions the groups made is to turn its back on the “halo” concept, which was set to be introduced in 2018.

“A number of more integrated solutions for additional frontal protection have been studied, and the decision has been taken to give priority to the transparent ‘shield’ family of systems,” the FIA said in a statement. “The FIA aims to carry out track tests of this system during this season in preparation for implementation in 2018.”

Red Bull Racing already tested an “aeroscreen” concept during practice for the 2016 Russian Grand Prix that was similar to what the FIA is proposing. The design was favored by drivers and fans over the “halo” for its aesthetics, though Red Bull wasn’t willing to spend more money developing it to improve its structural strength.

The new “shield,” which the FIA presented to drivers at the Chinese Grand Prix, would go on the safety cell ahead of the driver, rather than wrap around the cockpit itself, according to Motorsport.com.

The transparent screen essentially would be a continuation of the imaginary line that stretches from the nose cone to the top of the air box, which the regulations require drivers’ heads to remain below. In theory, this would provide more complete frontal coverage than the “halo” without impeding on the drivers’ abilities to quickly exit the car.

Some drivers reportedly are skeptical of the new concept, while Haas F1 Team’s Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen has little faith cockpit protection will ever arrive. Considering “halo” originally was set to be implemented for 2017, but later delayed to 2018, we similarly doubt the FIA can stick to its 2018 deadline now that it’s changed direction again.

All photos via Red Bull Content Pool