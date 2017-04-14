Flames Vs. Ducks Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 1 Online

Share this:

The last Game 1 of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs will pit the Calgary Flames against the Anaheim Ducks.

The Ducks will welcome the Flames to the Honda Center on Thursday night in a battle of Pacific Division foes. Anaheim, who championed the division this season, dominated the Flames over the course of the regular season, posting a 4-1 head-to-head record.

The two clubs feature very different builds. The Flames’ offensive attack is led by youngsters Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan, while the Ducks are led by veterans in Ryan Getzlaf, Ryan Kesler and Corey Perry.

Here’s how you can watch Flames vs. Ducks online.

When: Thursday, April 13 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

