French Rugby Player Knocks Out Referee With Savage Punch To His Face

One French rugby player will have plenty of time to work on his anger-management issues.

The unidentified player punched a referee in the face Friday during a junior French Cup match between Saint-Esteve and Toulouse, according to The Telegraph’s Myles Burke. The Saint-Esteve violently reacted to the red card the referee had just shown him.

The most disgraceful thing I have ever seen on a rugby field. You won't be needing boots again for life that is mate. Life ban Booom! pic.twitter.com/xNQ0SEplwc — Allan Donald (@AllanDonald33) April 28, 2017

The referee, Benjamin Casty, was taken to a local hospital with jaw and cheekbone injuries, and the game was abandoned.

Many are calling for the player to serve a lifetime ban from the sport. French Rugby League Federation president Marc Palanques suggests his organization will heed those calls.

“I hope that the National Disciplinary Commission, which will meet on Wednesday, will prove uncompromising ,” he said, per The Telegraph.

The civilized world will await his ruling with great interest.