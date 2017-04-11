How Kobe Bryant Would Decide Between James Harden, Russell Westbrook For NBA MVP

Share this:

Kobe Bryant can recognize great basketball but he still can’t separate the sport’s twin peaks in 2016-17.

The NBA legend said Sunday on Twitter he still can’t decide whether Russell Westbrook or James Harden should win this season’s NBA MVP award. Bryant told ESPN last month he wouldn’t be surprised if the NBA named Harden and Westbrook co-MVPs. After a few weeks of reflection, Bryant finally has decided how he would choose a winner.

The Rockets offered Bryant some help, which would tilt the odds in Harden’s favor.

The basketball media will vote on the award with the winner being announced in June. Bryant seems thankful he won’t bear that burden.

The both have been dark musing all season long. I don't have a vote so I won't take the time to reasonably pick ONE #feelforthevoters https://t.co/yolGuxC49q — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) April 10, 2017

Retired life seems to suit Bryant just fine.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images