Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s Fourth Goal Gives Senators Double-Overtime Win

Have a day, Jean-Gabriel Pageau.
The Senators center accounted for four of Ottawa’s six goals in its 6-5 double-overtime win over the New York Rangers on Saturday in Game 2 of the teams’ second-round Stanley Cup playoff series.
And his biggest, undoubtedly, was the game-winner 2:54 into the second overtime at Canadian Tire Centre.
Pageau nearly single-handedly won the Senators the game, as he scored the team’s opening goal, as well as their final two in regulation to force overtime.
As a result, the Senators now have a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, which now shifts to Madison Square Garden.
Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images
