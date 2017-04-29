Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s Fourth Goal Gives Senators Double-Overtime Win

Share this:

Have a day, Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

The Senators center accounted for four of Ottawa’s six goals in its 6-5 double-overtime win over the New York Rangers on Saturday in Game 2 of the teams’ second-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

And his biggest, undoubtedly, was the game-winner 2:54 into the second overtime at Canadian Tire Centre.

JG Pageau’s fourth goal of the game wins it in OT pic.twitter.com/GdnQG0KdRT — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 29, 2017

Pageau nearly single-handedly won the Senators the game, as he scored the team’s opening goal, as well as their final two in regulation to force overtime.

As a result, the Senators now have a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, which now shifts to Madison Square Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images