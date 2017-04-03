John Cena, Nikki Bella Get Engaged After Winning WrestleMania 33 Match

Share this:

Sunday night at WrestleMania 33 is an evening John Cena and Nikki Bella will never forget.

The WWE superstars were pitted as team members in a mixed tag team match against The Miz and Maryse.

Cena and Bella cruised to a convincing victory, but the fireworks were only getting started. After the win, Cena took his longtime girlfriend in the center of the ring and popped the question.

So, in one night, Cena and Bella had two wins.

