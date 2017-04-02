WrestleMania 33 Live: Results, Highlights, Analysis From WWE Event

Share this:

6:17 p.m.: Thanks to some help from Gronk, Mojo Rawley takes the crown as Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal champion.

6:15 p.m.: Mojo Rawley looked down for the count, so his buddy Gronk decided to step in and help.

6:09 p.m.: Group-effort eliminations seem to be the theme of this match.

6:05 p.m.: In a battle of giants, Braun Strowman knocked Big Show out of the competition. But seconds later, Strowman’s night was over thanks to seemingly everyone in the ring.

6:04 p.m.: New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is in the house to take in the WrestleMania action.

6:00 p.m.: The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is up next, and the competitors will have to watch out for these two monsters.

5:55 p.m.: They don’t call him the “King of the Cruiserweights” for nothing. Neville retains his title after hitting the challenger with a Red Arrow.

5:54 p.m.: Austin Aries locked in his Last Chancery submission hold, but Neville broke out of it with a dirty eye poke.

5:50 p.m.: The challenger nailed a massive 450, but Neville somehow kicked out.

5:46 p.m.: A big swing and a miss from the defending champion.

5:45 p.m.: It looks like the WrestleMania stage isn’t affecting Austin Aries.

5:40 p.m.: We’re off and running on the WrestleMania Kickoff show as Neville will defend his Cruiserweight title against Austin Aries.

The biggest night in wrestling takes place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and WWE fans are in for one heck of a show.

The WWE Universal title bout between Brock Lesnar and Goldberg headlines the loaded match card, not to be outdone by The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns, Triple H vs. Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt defending his WWE championship against Randy Orton.

Stay tuned to NESN.com all night for coverage, results, analysis and exciting highlights throughout the event.

It all starts with the WrestleMania Kickoff show, which begins at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 7 p.m. You can check out NESN.com’s predictions for the big event here, too.

Here’s a list of the full WrestleMania 33 match card:

–Bill Goldberg (champion) vs. Brock Lesnar (WWE Universal championship)

–The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

–Chris Jericho (champion) vs. Kevin Owens (United States championship)

–Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

–John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

–Triple H vs. Seth Rollins

–Bray Wyatt (champion) vs. Randy Orton (WWE championship)

–Bayley (champion) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jaxx (Raw women’s championship)

–Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (champions) vs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Sheamus and Cesario (Raw tag team championship ladder match)

–Dean Ambrose (champion) vs. Baron Corbin (Intercontinental championship)

–Neville (champion) def. Austin Aries (Cruiserweight championship)

–Alexa Bliss (champion) vs. Smackdown Live women’s roster (Smackdown women’s championship)

–Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

