Liverpool Vs. Bournemouth Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

A game between a top-three Premier League team and a team just barely out of the relegation zone might not sound very exciting, but Liverpool vs. Bournemouth isn’t a guaranteed win or loss for either club.

The Reds have won three of their last four Premier League games, which moved them into third place, and will have a big advantage Wednesday playing Bournemouth at Anfield. However, the Cherries haven’t exactly been slumping and have won each of their last four games.

What’s more, Liverpool will be without Danny Ings, Adam Lallana, Jordan Henderson, Daniel Sturridge and Sadio Mané. Bournemouth also won the teams’ first meeting on Dec. 4, although the score was close at 4-3.

Here’s how you can watch Liverpool vs. Bournemouth online.

When: Wednesday, April 5, at 3 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com