Liverpool Vs. Everton Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

One of the Premier League’s best rivalries renews Saturday when Liverpool hosts Everton at Anfield in the Merseyside Derby.

Liverpool enters the game in fourth place in the EPL standings with 56 points, while Everton sits in seventh place with 50 points. A win for the Reds would help them take another step toward securing UEFA Champions League qualification for next season.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool vs. Everton online.

When: Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

