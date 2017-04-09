Making Sense Of The Gegard Mousasi-Chris Weidman Debacle At UFC 210

Share this:

UFC 210 has concluded but the dust surrounding the Gegard Mousasi and Chris Weidman middleweight fight still hasn’t settled.

Referee Dan Miragliotta stopped the fight in the second round after Weidman took a knee to the head from Mousasi. After initially ruling it an illegal knee, Miragliotta changed the call to a legal one. Since Weidman was disoriented from the shot to the head, Mousasi was declared the winner by TKO.

Weidman was livid and said after the match that he could’ve continued to fight. He was also furious that the ruling was changed when the New York State Athletic Commission doesn’t allow replays. And although Mousasi wasn’t happy with the way he won, he called out Weidman for trying to take advantage of the system by intentionally trying to put two hands on the mat to make his knees illegal.

NESN.com’s Andre Khatchaturian and UFC.com’s Matt Parrino try to make sense of the controversy in the video above.

