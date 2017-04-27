Premier League

Manchester City Vs. Manchester United Live Stream: Watch Premier League Online

by on Thu, Apr 27, 2017 at 12:17PM
1,352

Manchester, England, will command the attention of the soccer world for a rare Thursday clash of giants.

Manchester City will host Manchester United at Etihad Stadium in a Premier League game between teams fighting for a top-four finish and a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League. Fourth-place Manchester City leads fifth-place Manchester United by just one point in the standings with six games remaining in the season.

The teams have been close to each other in the running all season.

Here’s how to watch Manchester City vs. Manchester United online.

When: Thursday, April 27, at 3 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports

Have a question for Marcus Kwesi O'Mard? Send it to him via Twitter at @NESNsoccer or @mkomard, his Facebook page or NESN Soccer's Facebook page.

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN