Masters Leaderboard 2017: Scores From Third Round At Augusta National

The third round of the 2017 Masters is over, and the final round should be a memorable one.

Sergio Garcia began the day tied for first place, and he finished his round there as well. Garcia carded a two-under-par 70 to place himself in the final group Sunday. He’ll be paired with the man of the hour, Justin Rose. Rose shot the low round of the day, a five-under-par 67 to vault him up the leaderboard.

Jordan Spieth maintained his stellar play by shooting a 4-under-par 68 to put him in a tie for fourth place. He’ll be paired on Sunday with Rickie Fowler, who shot a one-under-par 71 to put him in third place. Charley Hoffman had a share of the lead for much of the day, but disaster struck on the 16th hole as his tee shot found the water. Hoffman would double bogey the hole and finish at four-under-par after shooting an even-par 70.

Here’s a look at the top 10 of the Masters leaderboard after the third round, followed by scores from other notable players.

Top 10

T-1. Sergio Garcia: -6

T-1: Justin Rose: -6

3. Rickie Fowler: -5

T-4: Jordan Spieth: -4

T-4: Charley Hoffman: -4

T-4: Ryan Moore: -4

7. Adam Scott: -3

8. Charl Schwartzel: -2

T-9. Lee Westwood: -1

T-9. Thomas Pieters: -1

Notables:

T-11: Rory McIlroy: E

T-11: Jon Rahn: E

T-17: Fred Couples: +1

T-21: Phil Mickelson: +2

27: Jason Day: +3

T-28: Hideki Matsuyama: +4

T-28: Justin Thomas: +4

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images