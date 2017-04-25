NASCAR Live Stream: Watch Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Retirement Press Conference

Share this:

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shocked the racing world Tuesday when he announced he’ll be retiring from NASCAR after the 2017 season.

After missing the final 18 races of 2016 due to concussion symptoms, Earnhardt has struggled through eight races this season, as he currently sits 24th in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings. Still, the Hendrick Motorsports driver has offered no indications that retirement has been on his mind, so racing fans surely are looking for an explanation.

Earnhardt and team owner Rick Hendrick will discuss the driver’s decision Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET in a joint a press conference, which you can watch below, via NASCAR.com.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Shroyer/USA TODAY Sports Images