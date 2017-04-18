NFL Rumors: Danny Amendola Restructures Contract To Stay With Patriots

Share this:

Tweet







Danny Amendola will be back for a fifth season with the New England Patriots, according to multiple reports.

The 31-year-old wide receiver, who was set to make $6 million in salary this season, has agreed to restructure his contract, a source told ESPN’s Field Yates on Tuesday. His new deal will pay him “slightly more” than the $1.6 he earned this past season, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Statistically speaking, the 2016 season was one of the worst of Amendola’s career, as he caught just 23 passes for 243 yards and missed four games with a high ankle sprain.

He did catch a career-high four touchdown passes, however, and had a huge game in Super Bowl LI, catching eight passes on 11 targets for 78 yards and a touchdown. Amendola also scored the game-tying two-point conversion in the final minutes of regulation as the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime.

Amendola likely will play a relatively minor role in the Patriots’ deep and talented receiving corps behind Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell and newcomer Brandin Cooks. Special teamer Matthew Slater and practice-squadder Devin Lucien could see playing time at the position, as well.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images