Oilers Vs. Sharks Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 4 Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Edmonton Oilers can take a 3-1 lead in their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the San Jose Sharks if they win Game 4 at SAP Center on Tuesday night.

The Oilers have won back-to-back games after dropping the series opener, and they haven’t won a playoff series since the 2006 Western Conference Finals.

Here’s how to watch Oilers vs. Sharks online.

When: Tuesday, April 18 at 10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Images