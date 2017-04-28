Our Picks For Red Bull Global Rallycross 2017 Fantasy Championship

Share this:

Tweet







Red Bull Global Rallycross made its foray into fantasy sports last year with its Pick 5 Fantasy Rallycross competition. This year, GRC is running a season-long Fantasy Championship, presenting a whole new challenge for fans.

The new format isn’t like GRC’s Fantasy Challenge, in which players select three Supercar drivers ahead of each event and earn points based on their performances, similar to what many fantasy racing leagues use. Competitors who take part in the Championship format are required to make their selections by June 2, and they will earn points throughout the season based on those picks.

Players have to assign each of the 10 Supercar drivers one event, at which they feel that racer will perform well. The drivers’ results at the rounds you assign them will determine how many points you receive. You also are allowed to assign multiple drivers to the same event, if you feel it will maximize your points.

If you need some help before making your picks for the 2017 Red Bull GRC Fantasy Championship, check out which event we assigned to each driver below.

Steve Arpin: Ottawa, Ontario, June 17

Photo via Red Bull Content Pool

This pick is pure speculation, as there’s no way of knowing how everybody will fare when GRC heads north of the border. However, Arpin’s an Ontario native, and considering many drivers say performing in front of their home crowd can help them find a few extra tenths, he could have an advantage during the first Ottawa event.

Cabot Bigham: Los Angeles, Oct. 14

Photo via Louis Yio

Bigham has been hard at work preparing for his rookie season in Supercars, and by the time GRC heads to Los Angeles, the 2016 GRC Lites champion will have an entire season under his belt. Combine that with his prior success at the event, finishing first and second in last year’s Lites double-header, he should do well in Round 12.

Austin Dyne: Atlantic City, N.J., Aug. 12

Photo via Red Bull Content Pool

Dyne didn’t have a stellar season in 2016, but the inaugural race in Atlantic City was one of his better outings. If Dyne was able to learn how to manage tires at Bader Field, as that was a problem for every driver, he could have a strong showing there again.

Oliver Eriksson: Seattle, Sept. 9

Photo via Red Bull Content Pool

Eriksson finished second in last year’s Lites championship behind Bigham, and finished P2 in Seattle. If he can successfully make the transition to Supercars, expect him to put up a good fight in Washington.

Patrik Sandell: Atlantic City, N.J., Aug. 12

Photo via Red Bull Content Pool

Sandell was able to minimize tire degradation during last year’s event in New Jersey, and that allowed him to pick up a P2 finish after Tanner Foust had a tire failure. Now with factory-backed Subaru Rally Team USA, Sandell could well repeat that success.

Mitchell Dejong: Thompson, Conn., June 3

Photo via Red Bull Content Pool

Dejong dominated the 2014 Lites championship and is now getting his chance as a full-time Supercar driver. With two rounds to get acclimated to his new ride before heading to Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, Dejong’s abilities could help him perform well on what will be a new circuit for all the drivers.

Tanner Foust: Thompson, Conn., June 3

Given the pace Andretti Autosport has shown since joining GRC, Foust could have a strong showing at any event. That said, Thompson could play to his strengths. Although we don’t know the exact track layout yet, the inclusion of a true road course and dirt sections sounds similar to tracks Foust has competed on in the FIA World Rallycross Championship.

Scott Speed: Los Angeles, Oct. 14

Photo via Red Bull Content Pool

This pick was by far the easiest. Speed has won the last three events in Los Angeles, including last year’s title decider, and looks extremely comfortable on the technical tarmac sections. We’d be shocked if Speed doesn’t at least fight for a podium in California.

Chris Atkinson: Seattle, Sept. 10

Photo via Red Bull Content Pool

This year will be Atkinson’s first complete season in GRC, so we assigned him the second event in Seattle to give him one round to get used to the layout. However, he could perform well in both rounds, as roughly half of the track is dirt, which could play into his hand since he last raced full-time in the FIA World Rally Championship.

Sebastian Eriksson: Seattle, Sept. 9

Photo via Red Bull Content Pool

Eriksson arguably has the best chance of a strong performance in Seattle. During last year’s event, he picked up a heat and semifinal win on his way to a P2 finish. He might even improve on that, now that Olsbergs MSE has a year’s worth of experience with its Honda Civics.

Thumbnail photo via Red Bull Content Pool