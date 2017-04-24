Patriots Draft Needs: Pass Rusher Tops List For Defending Super Bowl Champs

Share this:

Tweet







Some teams have very clear needs entering the 2017 NFL Draft — a franchise quarterback, a field-stretching wide receiver, a ball-hawking cornerback, etc. The New England Patriots are not one of those teams.

After bolstering an already formidable roster during the opening weeks of the NFL offseason, the Patriots enter this week’s draft without any glaring holes on their roster. If the 2017 season started tomorrow, New England would be in an excellent position to defend its Super Bowl LI title.

That doesn’t mean the Patriots can’t improve, though. Though Bill Belichick’s club already has filled several of its more glaring needs — and parted ways with multiple high draft picks in doing so — it still could benefit from drafting players in the positions listed below. The Patriots

It’s also important to note that these needs could change if New England makes any additional moves before or during the draft, which begins Thursday night and runs through Saturday. If the Patriots wind up trading Malcolm Butler, for example, then cornerback would become a position of greater need. Ditto for running back if the Buffalo Bills decide to match New England’s offer sheet for Mike Gillislee.

The Patriots currently own just two selections in the top 100: Nos. 72 and 96.

Pass rusher

The Kony Ealy trade last month helped in this regard, but the Patriots’ pass rush still needs improvement, as it currently consists of Ealy, breakout star Trey Flowers, 33-year-old Rob Ninkovich and special teamer Geneo Grissom. Don’t be surprised if the Patriots, who need to replace free-agent departures Chris Long and Jabaal Sheard, use their first pick on one of this draft’s many highly regarded defensive ends.

Tight end

As is the case with most positions, the Patriots don’t need to add another tight end before the start of the 2017 season. After all, they already have a pretty solid 1-2 punch in Rob Gronkowski and newcomer Dwayne Allen. New England doesn’t have great depth behind Gronkowski and Allen, however, as Matt Lengel and Rob Housler currently are projected to battle for the third tight end spot in camp. Given Gronk’s checkered injury history, there’s a good chance the Patriots will need to use their third tight end at some point this season. And since this year’s tight end class looks tremendously deep and talented, using a selection on one could be a smart play.

Offensive tackle

Again, not a glaring need, as the Patriots will bring back 2016 starters Marcus Cannon and Nate Solder and third tackle Cameron Fleming. Solder’s contract is set to expire after this season, however, and New England could look to draft his eventual replacement, much like they did with Solder himself in 2011. The Pats drafted him 17th overall that year to play behind Matt Light and Sebastian Vollmer, and when Light retired the following season, Solder became their starting left tackle.

Linebacker

This position would have shot to the top of the list had the Patriots been unable to re-sign Dont’a Hightower. Now that they have, it’s not nearly as pressing. But while Hightower is a bona fide superstar, Kyle Van Noy, Shea McClellin and Elandon Roberts aren’t world-beaters, and it’s easy to envision the Patriots looking to upgrade this unit if the right linebacker prospect falls to them in the mid-to-late rounds.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images