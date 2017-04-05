Patriots Re-Sign Brandon Bolden, Bolstering Running Back Depth, Special Teams

Share this:

The New England Patriots added running back depth Wednesday by re-signing unrestricted free agent Brandon Bolden.

Bolden, also a core special-teamer, originally signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2012. He had just one carry for 4 yards with two catches for 15 yards in 2016 but finished fifth on the team with 264 special-teams snaps. He also had a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

Bolden has 203 career carries for 845 yards and six touchdowns and 46 career catches for 366 yards with two scores in five NFL seasons.

Bolden joins Dion Lewis, James White, Rex Burkhead and D.J. Foster on the Patriots’ running back depth chart. He was praised by Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears before the Super Bowl for being the glue that holds the positional group together.

Bolden has two Super Bowl rings with the Patriots.

Running back LeGarrette Blount, wide receiver Michael Floyd and tight end Greg Scruggs are the Patriots’ only remaining unrestricted free agents.

