Paul Pierce Passes John Havlicek On NBA All-Time Scoring List With Circus Shot

Monday was a pretty good day for the Boston Celtics — and their former players.

As the Celtics moved into sole possession of the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed at TD Garden, one of their all-time great players reached a milestone of his own across the country.

In the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Clippers’ game against the Houston Rockets, Paul Pierce scored the 26,396th and 26,397th points of his NBA career — in pretty bizarre fashion, no less.

The circus shot that moved Paul Pierce into 15th place on the All-Time Scoring List! #TheTruth pic.twitter.com/erjbOIJ2QZ — NBA (@NBA) April 11, 2017

The hoop and harm moved Pierce past another Celtics legend — Basketball Hall of Famer John Havlicek — for 15th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Pierce’s bucket was part of a mini scoring outbreak for the 39-year-old, who tallied 10 points in the final five minutes of L.A.’s 125-96 blowout win. It also represented a season high for Pierce in what could be his last NBA game ever, ensuring he’ll finish as one of the top 15 scorers in NBA history.

The 10-time All-Star is set to retire after the season, and it looks like he’s going out in style. Why are we not surprised?

