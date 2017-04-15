Red Bull Chief Says Fernando Alonso Racing In Indy 500 Is ‘Barking Mad’

Share this:

Tweet







Fernando Alonso’s decision to compete in the 2017 Indianapolis 500 in lieu of the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix is proving to be quite polarizing.

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing’s team chief, now can be added to the list of people perplexed by McLaren-Honda allowing Alonso to race May 28 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This, in part, seems to be due to the nature of the Indy 500.

“(McLaren executive director Zak Brown) has come up with this idea to send (Alonso) to Indianapolis, but he must be barking mad,” Horner said Friday at a news conference ahead of Sunday’s 2017 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix, via Yahoo! “It is the nuttiest race I have ever seen.

“No testing. He is just going to jump in the car. Turn One is a proper turn as well — it is not easy flat all the way around. So, personally, I think he needs to see a psychiatrist.”

It’s no secret that McLaren hasn’t started well this season, thanks largely to the power units provided by Honda. This has led to frustration throughout the team, and it might be a contributing factor in Alonso skipping out on Monaco.

“It is a difficult one for Fernando as he is having a tough time,” Horner said, via Yahoo! “And Zak has this problem. He has a depressed driver on his hands and he is trying to keep him motivated.”

Horner went on to compare Alonso leaving McLaren to “disappearing with another girlfriend halfway through the year and then coming back.”

That last comment aside, we understand where Horner is coming from. Still, we personally love the fact Alonso is racing n the Indy 500, and hope it leads to other F1 drivers, such as Lewis Hamilton, competing in other circuits as well.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images