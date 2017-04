Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox open the 2017 season against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park on Monday for the 41st time. Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner joined NESN’s Tom Caron on “Red Sox First Pitch” and discussed opening the season at Fenway Park, life after David Ortiz, the upcoming season and more.

To hear Werner’s comments check out his interview in the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch.”

Thumbnail photo from Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images