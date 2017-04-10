Red Sox Need To Capitalize On Chances Vs. Justin Verlander With Key Bats Missing

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox face the Detroit Tigers on Monday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 1:10 p.m ET, and each team will send its aces to the mound.

Chris Sale will be on the bump for Boston and Justin Verlander for Detroit, in what should be a fun pitching duel to watch, with runs hard to come by. The Red Sox will need to capitalize when they can with runners in scoring position, as they will be without Hanley Ramirez, Xander Bogaerts and Jackie Bradley Jr. in their lineup for various reasons.

For more on Boston's depleted lineup, watch the video above from "Red Sox First Pitch Live," presented by Men's Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo from Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images