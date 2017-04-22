Red Sox Notes: David Price Throws Breaking Balls In Latest Bullpen Session

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox have been pleased with the early returns from their new ace Chris Sale.

Sale has been dominant in his first four starts of the 2017 MLB season, posting a 1-1 record with a 0.91 ERA. Now the Red Sox are patiently waiting to pair Sale, and reigning American League Cy Young winner Rick Porcello, with left-hander David Price.

Price has been on the disabled list with a left elbow injury that has plagued him since the beginning of March. And while the left-hander seemed to be breezing through his rehab earlier this month, the Red Sox opted to slow down his throwing program due to soreness in that left elbow.

But, the Red Sox lefty played long-toss in Toronto on Thursday and felt good enough to throw a bullpen Friday in Baltimore, according to ESPN’s Scott Lauber. It was the first time that Price threw all of his pitches off the mound as he had previously stayed away from his breaking ball.

“Threw everything,” Price said, per Lauber, “and it felt good.”

Manager John Farrell told reporters that Price’s next bullpen will come on either Monday or Tuesday depending on how Price’s elbow responds. Whenever Price’s next bullpen takes place he will simulate getting up-and-down as he would between innings. The Red Sox plan to give Price extra time in order to build aggressiveness and volume of his throws.

Farrell reiterated that Price is making progress and he doesn’t believe the injury is long term.

“If you saw the way he threw the baseball today, he’s not going to throw the pitches he did today with the intensity and have something structurally debilitating,” Farrell said. “That wouldn’t go hand in hand with how aggressively he threw the baseball.

“I wish I could give you a template for these situations, and yet there isn’t one. It’s case by case. You can map things out in generalities, but clearly what has taken place is that he has responded to the uptick in volume and intensity. It has caused us to readjust.”

Here are other notes from Friday’s Red Sox-Orioles game.

–Dustin Pedroia left Friday’s game in the eighth inning. The Red Sox second baseman was spiked by Orioles third baseman Manny Machado when he slid into the base to break up a double play. When asked if Machado’s slide was a dirty play, Farrell told media members on “Red Sox Extra Innings Live,” that “it was a late slide.”

“It probably could have been a whole lot worse,” Farrell said of Pedroia’s injury. “Extremely late slide.”

–Shortstop Xander Bogaerts didn’t start Friday’s game due to a jammed thumb that he suffered Thursday in Toronto. Bogaerts, however, did play in the field during the eighth inning Friday after Marco Hernandez was pinch hit for.

–Red Sox third base coach Brian Butterfield was ejected before the top of the ninth inning Friday.

–Drew Pomeranz now has allowed a home run in 14 of his 16 starts for the Red Sox.

–Red Sox No. 17 prospect Shaun Anderson tossed six scoreless innings in Single-A Greenville to lower his ERA to 0.83 on the season.

