Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Bats Can’t Solve Dylan Bundy In 2-0 Loss To Orioles

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox had their chances Friday night at Camden Yards.

Boston was shut down by Baltimore Orioles starter Dylan Bundy in a frustrating 2-0 loss that saw the Red Sox hit into three double-plays and squander multiple run-scoring opportunities.

Drew Pomeranz was serviceable on the hill for Boston. He limited the high-powered Orioles offense to only two runs but was handed the tough-luck loss.

The loss moves the Red Sox to 10-7 early in the season.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Futile.

The Red Sox were unable to solve Bundy over the seven-plus innings that he worked. Overall they went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left 20 runners on base.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Closer Brad Brach shut the door on the Red Sox in the ninth inning.

ON THE BUMP

–Pomeranz didn’t have his best stuff but he was effective through 5 1/3 innings. The left-hander allowed two runs on five hits while striking out four and walking two.

The Orioles struck first in the bottom of the third inning. Craig Gentry laced a one-out double down the left field line and moved to third when Pomeranz bounced a breaking ball in the dirt. Adam Jones lined a single to center field to plate Gentry and give Baltimore a 1-0 lead.

The O’s got to Pomeranz again with two outs in the fifth. The left-hander left a cutter in the middle of the zone and third baseman Manny Machado deposited it into the seats for a solo home run.

–Joe Kelly relieved Pomeranz with one out in the sixth inning. He got Welington Castillo and Trey Mancini to fly out to end the inning. The right-hander also worked a scoreless seventh inning and recorded an out in the eighth.

–Fernando Abad retired the final two batters in the eighth inning.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

–The Red Sox had opportunities to score in the first three frames but rolled into inning-ending double plays in each of them.

–Boston threatened to begin the sixth inning. Marco Hernandez led off with a single and Dustin Pedroia followed with a walk. But Bundy would get Andrew Benintendi, Mookie Betts and Mitch Moreland in order to strand the runners.

–Christian Vazquez led off the eighth inning with a single to end the night for Bundy.

Left-hander Donnie Hart relieved Bundy and was immediately met by pinch hitter Chris Young. Young worked a seven-pitch walk to give the Sox runners at first and second with no outs.

But Hart got Pedroia to fly out and struck out Benintendi looking for the first two outs of the inning. The Orioles called on right-hander Mychal Givens to face Betts with runners at the corners and two outs. Givens got Betts to pop out to second base to end the threat.

–Shortstop Marco Hernandez was the only member of Boston’s lineup to record a multi-hit game. He went 2-for-2 with two singles.

–Benintendi left six runners on base.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Accurate.

When you get to watch Chris Sale pitch for your team, watching anyone else after that is going to be a huge disappointment. — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) April 21, 2017

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will continue their three-game series with the Orioles on Saturday night. Steven Wright will take the ball for Boston. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images