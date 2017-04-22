Manny Machado’s Late Slide Causes Dustin Pedroia To Exit Red Sox-Orioles Game

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox already were frustrated during their 2-0 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night at Camden Yards.

And things got a little heated during the eighth inning when O’s third baseman Manny Machado appeared to slide into second base late. Machado’s cleat spiked the back of Pedroia’s leg causing the second baseman to go down in a heap.

This is the slide from Machado on Pedey. Spiked him in the calf #RedSox pic.twitter.com/irBBEXe4IF — Mike El-Far (@mikeelfar) April 22, 2017

Pedroia was forced to leave the game.

Following the loss, Red Sox players and manager John Farrell weren’t too happy with Machado’s slide.

Porcello, Price, Willis, DiSarcina watched O's leave field w great intensity. Safe to say Red Sox upset w Machado's late, hard, high slide — Michael Silverman (@MikeSilvermanBB) April 22, 2017

Farrell hot after game. Machado slide 'extremely late.' Pedroia still being examined, condition unknown. — Michael Silverman (@MikeSilvermanBB) April 22, 2017

Several Red Sox players and coaches were going over the Machado slide into Pedroia frame by frame in the visitors' clubhouse. — Brian MacPherson (@brianmacp) April 22, 2017

Pedroia had some choice words after the game regarding the rule that is supposed to protect him from a slide like that. He will be re-evaluated Saturday.

Pedroia: I don't even know what the rule is. I've turned the best double play in the major leagues for 11 years. I don't need a fucking rule — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) April 22, 2017

Machado, on the other hand, felt bad about the slide.

Machado said he had no intention to hurt Pedroia. Texted him to say that. — Steve Melewski (@masnSteve) April 22, 2017

We wouldn’t be surprised if the benches clear before the end of the weekend series.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images