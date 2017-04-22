Manny Machado’s Late Slide Causes Dustin Pedroia To Exit Red Sox-Orioles Game

The Boston Red Sox already were frustrated during their 2-0 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night at Camden Yards.
And things got a little heated during the eighth inning when O’s third baseman Manny Machado appeared to slide into second base late. Machado’s cleat spiked the back of Pedroia’s leg causing the second baseman to go down in a heap.
Pedroia was forced to leave the game.
Following the loss, Red Sox players and manager John Farrell weren’t too happy with Machado’s slide.
Pedroia had some choice words after the game regarding the rule that is supposed to protect him from a slide like that. He will be re-evaluated Saturday.
Machado, on the other hand, felt bad about the slide.
We wouldn’t be surprised if the benches clear before the end of the weekend series.
Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images
