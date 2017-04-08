Red Sox Notes: Jackie Bradley Jr. Injures Knee, But Team Optimistic About Diagnosis

Share this:

As if the Boston Red Sox didn’t already have enough players out of their lineup, Jackie Bradley Jr. left Saturday’s game against the Detroit Tigers with a knee injury.

The Red Sox center fielder was making an impact during Game 2 of the series after driving in Boston’s first and only run in the 4-1 loss on a 412-foot sacrifice fly and making two outstanding catches in the outfield. But when Bradley flied out to lead off the top of the ninth inning, he took an awkward step rounding first base and landed on his knee.

Oh no, Jackie Bradley. That right leg. pic.twitter.com/P7fwF6y6Bh — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) April 8, 2017

Bradley was able to walk off the field under his own power, and the Providence Journal’s Brian MacPherson reported the Red Sox were “optimistic” about the injury after initial exams. The 26-year-old will undergo further testing, but for now, it doesn’t sound as though it’s anything that would keep him out of the lineup for long, if at all.

If it were up to Bradley himself, he’d be on the field tomorrow, telling the media he’ll “absolutely” play Sunday in Detroit.

“I’m built like Secretariat,” Bradley said, per ESPN.com’s Scott Lauber.

Here are some more notes from Saturday’s 4-1 loss.

— While no one wants to make excuses for the Red Sox’s loss, you have to admit the way the flu has been making its way around the clubhouse has had a huge impact on Boston’s last two games. It even seems to have claimed another victim during the game.

Flu update: Andrew Benintendi was throwing up during the sixth inning, John Farrell said. — Brian MacPherson (@brianmacp) April 8, 2017

Mookie Betts, Hanley Ramirez, Joe Kelly and Robbie Ross Jr. all were out with the virus Friday, Mitch Moreland, Steve Selsky and Brock Holt already had it and Xander Bogaerts and Matt Barnes still are on the bereavement list. Add reliever Carson Smith, who’s still recovering from Tommy John surgery, and the injured Tyler Thornburg to the mix, and you have an extremely depleted team.

“You take out the middle of an order, it’s going to create a little void,” manager John Farrell said after Saturday’s game, per MacPherson.

— The Red Sox’s offense has only scored in four innings so far — one in each of their four games. Of course, with the Major League Baseball season being barely a week old, it might not mean much now, but it’s definitely worth noting.

— Starting pitcher David Price threw long toss up to 120 feet before Saturday’s game and threw breaking balls from flat ground after that, per the Boston Herald. Farrell said the injured lefty will throw his first bullpen Monday, and the Red Sox will decide where to go in Price’s rehab from there.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images