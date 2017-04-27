Red Sox Notes: Rick Porcello ‘Back In Control’ Despite Loss Vs. Yankees

Share this:

Boston Red Sox starter Rick Porcello is one loss away from matching his season total from 2016.

The 2016 American League Cy Young winner took another tough-luck loss Wednesday night against the New York Yankees. Porcello allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits in 6 2/3 innings. He also struck out nine batters and notched a career-high 20 swings-and-misses.

A common theme over the first month for Porcello has been shaky defense behind him and a lack of run support.

Another unearned run Wednesday for Porcello gives him five so far on the young season, which is tied for the most in the major leagues.

But, despite the right-hander’s 1-3 record, he has featured the same dominant stuff over the past two starts that saw him carry the Red Sox’s staff last season.

Porcello has allowed only two earned runs over his last 13 2/3 innings pitched, and if you take out his lone bad start against the Tampa Bay Rays (eight earned runs), Porcello hasn’t allowed more than three runs during a start this season.

Red Sox manager John Farrell likes what he’s seeing from his ace.

“I think we are seeing a full assortment of pitches from Rick (Porcello) for strikes,” Farrell said, as seen on NESN after the game. “Sinker was down at the bottom of the strike zone as we are looking for.

“He got a lot of swing-and-misses with fastballs up. As I mentioned, four pitches for strikes with his full assortment. Another quality outing from Rick.”

The reigning AL Cy Young winner knows that he’s finding his form again.

“It’s just getting back in control for me,” Porcello said on NESN’s “Red Sox Extra Innings Live.” “The biggest thing for me is just staying relaxed and executing my pitches.”

If Porcello continues to deal, the Red Sox’s offense will need to start supplying run support. The last three times Porcello has exited the game, the Red Sox had not scored a run.

Here are more notes from Red Sox-Yankees.

–Entering Wednesday’s game, Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly ranked first in fastball velocity (98.4 mph) and last in K rate (4.8 percent) among those who have pitched at least 10 innings, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

–Mookie Betts continues to rake at Fenway Park. Betts is 15-for-37 at home so far this season. In 86 home games since the start of 2016, Betts leads the major leagues with 128 hits and is tied for second with 34 doubles.

–Porcello threw his 30th quality start since the start of 2016. That leads the AL and is tied for the major league lead.

–The Red Sox remain tied for last in the major leagues in home runs. They only have 11 round trippers.

–Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia missed his third game in a row with a sore left ankle and knee. He remains day-to-day.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images