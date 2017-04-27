Red Sox Wrap: Aaron Judge, Luis Severino Lead Yankees To 3-1 Win Over Boston

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox’s offense still is searching for its groove.

The Red Sox were stifled for much of the night Wednesday, as they fell 3-1 to the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

Red Sox starter Rick Porcello pitched well but was victimized by poor defense and a lack of run support.

Boston’s offense only tallied three hits through eight innings against the combination of Luis Severino and Dellin Betances. They finally broke through in the ninth against closer Aroldis Chapman, scoring a run and getting the potential game-winning run to the dish in the form of Josh Rutledge. Chapman, however, blew a 100 mph fastball by Rutledge to end the game.

The Red Sox fall to 11-9 with the loss, while the Yankees improve to 12-7.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Unfortunate.

Porcello once again was on the receiving end of a tough-luck loss. An error by shortstop Xander Bogaerts led to a run, and the offense was unable to muster much against Severino and the bullpen.

IT WAS OVER WHEN….

Chapman struck out Rutledge with runners at the corners to end the game.

ON THE BUMP

–The reigning American League Cy Young winner featured sharp stuff through 6 2/3 innings against New York. Porcello gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits. He struck out nine, got a career-high 20 swings-and-misses and walked four. Those four walks are the most he has allowed since 2014, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

The Yankees got to the Red Sox right-hander in the second inning. After Starlin Castro reached base on a throwing error by Bogaerts, rookie Aaron Judge launched an opposite-field home run to right, giving the Yankees an early 2-0 lead.

New York plated another run in the sixth inning. Porcello issued a two-out walk to Judge and then bounced a pitch that allowed Judge to take second. Greg Bird then slapped a single to left field to score Judge and make it 3-0.

Porcello retired the first two batters he faced in the seventh inning but then ran into trouble. Chase Headley pounded a two-out double off the Green Monster and Matt Holiday followed with a walk to end the night for the Red Sox right-hander.

–Robbie Ross Jr. replaced Porcello with runners on first and second and two outs in the seventh inning. Ross walked the only batter he faced to load the bases.

–Joe Kelly came in to face Castro with the bases loaded. He got Castro to ground out to second and leave all three runners on base. The powerful right-hander also pitched a scoreless eighth inning.

–Robby Scott took over in the ninth inning. He worked around a two-out walk to keep the deficit at three.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

–The Red Sox threatened in the bottom of the fourth inning. Mookie Betts led off the inning with an infield single and Mitch Moreland followed with a walk t0 put runners on first and second with no outs. But Boston’s rally quickly fizzled. Severino got Hanley Ramirez to bounce into a double play and induced a fly out from Jackie Bradley Jr. to keep Yankees’ lead at 2-0.

–Boston’s offense began to awaken in the ninth inning against Chapman. Andrew Benintendi drew a lead-off walk to begin the inning. Betts promptly followed with a double off the Green Monster to give the Red Sox runners at second and third with no outs. Pinch-hitter Chris Young got the Red Sox on the board with a groundball to third to score Benintendi.

Chapman walked Ramirez to bring the winning run to the plate in the form of Bradley Jr. But the Yankees’ closer rung up Bradley Jr. and Rutledge to end the game.

–The Red Sox went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left six men on base.

–Betts had the only multi-hit game with a double and a single.

–Ramirez reached base twice with a single and a walk.

TWEET OF THE DAY

This was a fair assumption.

Judge gives @yankees early lead on @RedSox Only 4 hours to go in this one. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) April 26, 2017

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will finish their series with the Yankees on Thursday. Chris Sale is expected to get the ball for Boston. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

