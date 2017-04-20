Red Sox Offense Disappears With Chris Sale On Mound, Leads AL In Strikeouts

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox send Chris Sale to the mound on Thursday afternoon as they take on the Toronto Blue Jays in a matinee match up at the Rogers Centre.

Sale is leading the American League in strikeouts with 29 and is just behind Kansas City Royals pitcher Clayton Kershaw, 32 strikeouts, for most in the Major League.

The Red Sox’s offense seems to disappear when Sale is on the hill. Sale has the lowest run-support average for Red Sox starting pitchers with just an average of 1.25 runs per game.

For more on Sale and his lack of run support, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch Live,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo from Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images