Watch Red Sox’s Chris Sale Strike Out Starling Marte With Filthy Slider

Chris Sale has nasty stuff, and Boston Red Sox fans finally got to see that on display at Fenway Park on Wednesday.

Sale shined in his Red Sox debut, striking out seven batters and walking only one over seven scoreless innings.

One of Sale’s punch-out victims was Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Starling Marte, who was sat down thanks to an absolutely devastating slider.

The Chris Sale era has begun at Fenway … And it’s filthy. pic.twitter.com/AJi93rQsgo — MLB (@MLB) April 5, 2017

With Sale typically throwing in the high-90s, an offspeed pitch with that kind of movement is nearly unhittable.

