Senators’ Erik Karlsson Has Been A Game-Changer In Series Vs. Bruins

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins have their backs against the wall as they face off against the Ottawa Senators in a decisive Game 5 on Friday night.

The Bruins will have another shot at trying to contain Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson. After five games, Karlsson has five assists and a plus-three rating with 27:39 TOI/GM in the first-round series.

It is no surprise that the Senators’ 5-on-5 shot differential is directly affected when Karlsson is on the ice.

To see Karlsson’s impact on the Senators’ 5-on-5 shot differential, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo from Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images