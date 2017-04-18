Senators Preparing For Intense Game 4 Vs. Bruins, Expecting Long Series

Share this:

The Ottawa Senators are expecting a very intense Game 4 against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

Senators forwards Alexandre Burrows and Kyle Turris said the team is preparing just like any other game and predict it will be a very physical Game 4 as the Bruins will try to even the series.

Head coach Guy Boucher also doesn’t expect the series to be over anytime soon, saying it is going to be close “until the very end.”

