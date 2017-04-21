Sharks Vs. Oilers Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 5 Online

Share this:

The San Jose Sharks and Edmonton Oilers return to Edmonton for Game 5 of their first-round matchup in the Stanley Cup playoffs with the series knotted at two games apiece.

The Sharks blasted the young Oilers 7-0 in Game 4 and now appear to have all the momentum in the series.

NHL regular-season leading scorer Connor McDavid has been held without a point in the last two games, and the Oilers will need to get him going if they hope to take a 3-2 lead in the series.

Here’s how you can watch Oilers-Sharks online.

When: Thursday, April 20, at 10:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Images