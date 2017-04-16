Shawn Thornton’s ‘Trashed’ Skates From Final NHL Game Can Be Yours On Ebay

Share this:

Shawn Thornton’s “trash” can become your treasure.

The Florida Panthers forward called it quits on his NHL career in unique fashion last Saturday, following through on his promise to throw his skates in the trash after his final game. But we know what you’re thinking: Why waste a perfectly good pair of skates?

The Panthers’ equipment staff had the same thought and devised a better solution: Save the skates and ship them to Boston, the headquarters of the Shawn Thornton Foundation. Just a few days later, Thornton’s foundation put the skates up for sale on Ebay, with all proceeds to go directly to charity.

The bidding started at $500, but not surprisingly, the price tag has risen since then.

The auction looks like a win-win for Thornton and his fans. The public gets the chance to bid on and own a special part of the former Boston Bruin’s hockey career, while Thornton will raise money for his foundation, which is dedicated to helping find cures for Parkinson’s disease and cancer, among other diseases.

The skates also come with a bonus for Boston area-bidders, as they’ll be hand-delivered if the highest bidder lives locally. We can’t promise that wearing the skates will help you win more fights, though.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images