The Miz Almost Ruined His Honeymoon With Wife Maryse, Thanks To Fantasy Football

A word to the wise: When you go on your honeymoon, you’re supposed to spend that time with your new spouse.

WWE star The Miz apparently found that out the hard way.

The Miz and WWE diva Maryse got married in 2014, but they didn’t have time to go on a honeymoon until recently. And when they finally went, The Miz spent the first night of a five-day trip to the Bahamas drafting his fantasy football team instead.

“I don’t think anyone understands how hard it is to get 12 people together for a fantasy football league and a draft,” The Miz told E! recently. “It’s very important, and I had to do it on my honeymoon. Every guy will understand.”

Maryse did not understand, though.

“Well, ask any woman what it’s like to be on your honeymoon when you’ve waited four years to do it, and the first night you get there on a private island your husband decides to do a fantasy football draft and he’s searching for WiFi,” Maryse said. “That’s what I had to deal with.”

As a woman who plays fantasy football, yes, it’s extremely difficult to find a day for your draft, but you shouldn’t be sacrificing a couple hours of your honeymoon for the rest of your league. You can hold it on the weekend that your buddy’s visiting their spouse’s family in Ohio instead.

Either way, it doesn’t sound as though it’ll become a point of contention in their relationship.

“We complement each other really, really well, and I know that we’re together all the time, and this might sound kind of cliché, but that’s the truth,” Maryse admitted. “I was away from my husband for many years when I wasn’t with WWE, and that was the hardest thing. Now that I’m back, we get to travel together, go to all the different cities, different countries, perform together. Everything we do is basically together. We’re best friends. We work well together.”

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images