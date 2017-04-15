These Vehicles Are Modified To Look Like Famous ‘Star Wars’ Characters

Share this:

“Star Wars” fans and gearheads are some of the most passionate groups of people around. And when there are individuals who fall into both categories, the results are pretty incredible.

This week’s Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Fla., provided the perfect platform for these people to show off what they can do. In a video posted Saturday, IGN’s Alanah Pearce provided a look at some drivable vehicles that were modified to look like famous characters from the “Star Wars” films.

All of these are pretty awesome, but our personal favorite has to be the Darth Vader Hot Wheels car.

The group of people responsible for the vehicles is a club called Rogue Squadron, according to IGN. And, as the club’s Facebook page clearly shows, this week’s “Star Wars” bonanza isn’t the first place where group has gone to show off its creations.

No word yet on the Midi-Cholrian count for each vehicle.

Thumbnail photo via Facebook/RoadSquadron