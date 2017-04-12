Thieves Use Toyota Tacoma As Battering Ram To Break Into Florida Gun Store

Share this:

When Toyota’s marketing department thought up the tagline “go anywhere,” this probably wasn’t what it had in mind.

Zephyrhills Police Department are trying to identify three suspects who were caught on surveillance cameras ramming a blue Toyota Tacoma into the Sunshine State Armory in Zephyrhills, Fla., on Sunday, according to a press release. The thieves stole an unspecified amount of guns and ammunition from the store before fleeing the scene.

Police reportedly received an alarm call at the shop around 2:15 a.m., and the suspects were already gone by the time officers arrived.

Pasco Sheriff’s Office later found the Tacoma set on fire in a wooded area. The Tampa Field Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is working with local police on the investigation and is offering a $2,500 reward for anybody with information that leads to the suspect’s arrests.

Although we never condone theft, especially of weapons, our main gripe with the robbers is they destroyed what looks to be a brand new Tacoma TRD Pro. It must be nice to have enough money to quite literally make $40,000 go up in flames.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@ZephyrhillsPD