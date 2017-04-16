Thunder vs. Rockets Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 1 Online

Share this:

Tweet







Sunday night will feature a matchup of two NBA MVP candidates.

James Harden and the Houston Rockets will welcome Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Toyota Center for Game 1 of their first-round NBA playoff series.

Westbrook made history this season by averaging a triple-double for the entire regular season, and he broke Oscar Robertson’s single-season triple-double record with 42.

Harden had a terrific campaign in his own right, as he averaged 29.1 points per game to go along with 11.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds.

Here’s how you can watch Rockets vs. Thunder online.

When: Sunday, April 16 at 9 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images