Trot Nixon Appreciates Red Sox Fans’ Undying Support, Likes 2017 Team’s Chances

Trot Nixon is known as one of the hardest-working players in Boston Red Sox history. Thanks partly to his effort, the Sox won a World Series title in 2004, breaking an 86-year championship drought.

So it was more than fitting that Nixon joined ’47 and Carhartt on Friday in their collaboration to reward hard-working Boston fans.

We caught up with Nixon at Harpoon Brewery and asked for his thoughts on the current Red Sox roster, how he has seen veteran Dustin Pedroia evolve since they were teammates and what it was like playing for such hard-working fans in Boston.

Watch the full interview in the video player above, and check out the new ’47-Carhartt collection right here.