Tuukka Rask Comes Up Clutch; Denies Bobby Ryan In 2-1 Win In Game 1 Vs. Senators

The Boston Bruins defeated the Ottawa Senators 2-1 in game 1 of the their first round showdown of the Stanley Cup playoffs behind a clutch performance by goalie Tuukka Rask.

Rask was stellar between the pipes all game and made a tremendous pad save to deny Senators forward Bobby Ryan of his second goal of the game. Rask made a great effort to track the puck across the slot and moved right-to-left to rob Ryan of the goal.

To see Rask make the clutch pad save, check out the video above from the DCU Save of the Day.

Thumbnail photo from Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images