USA Women’s Soccer Vs. Russia Live Stream: Watch Exhibition Game Online

by on Thu, Apr 6, 2017 at 5:07PM
The U.S. women’s soccer team will meet an old foe as it enters a new era.

Team USA will face Russia on Thursday night at Toyato Park in Frisco, Texas, in its penultimate exhibition game before the NWSL season kicks off. USA vs. Russia offers current U.S. players a chance to impress head coach Jill Ellis and solidify their national-team standing before the league campaign, in which other players will try do their best to break into the squad.

Here’s how to watch USA vs. Russia online.

When: Tuesday, March 28, at 8:30 p.m. ET
Live Stream: FOXSoccer2Go

