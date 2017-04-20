USAC Sprint Cars Coming To iRacing Thanks To New Partnership

Share this:

Every week, NESN Fuel partner iRacing, the world’s premier online racing simulation service, recaps a race from one of its top series. This week, iRacing recapped the sixth round of the NASCAR Peak Antifreeze Series. Read more about iRacing here.

iRacing.com is joining forces with the United States Auto Club (USAC) as the famed sanctioning body’s premier online motorsports simulation partner. The agreement will see iRacing develop online racing series featuring digital versions of the cars that compete in the popular AMSOIL USAC National Sprint Car Championship.

“We’re excited to partner with USAC in creating official iRacing series for our 410 and 360 non-winged sprint cars,” Steve Myers, executive vice president and executive producer for iRacing.com, said. “The AMSOIL USAC National Sprint Car Championship is rightly known for some of the most competitive racing to be found on dirt – or any surface for that matter. I’m sure sim racers everywhere will be eager to sling some dirt in iRacing’s non-wing USAC sprint cars.”

iRacing champion Tyler D Hudson (#37) three-wheels his USAC sprint car through Turn 1 at Eldora Speedway.

Although the partnership initially focuses on sprint cars, iRacing’s future plans include additional USAC-based online series on legendary dirt tracks like Eldora, Kokomo and Belleville raceways.

USAC 360 and 410 sprint cars are coming to iRacing.

“Joining forces with iRacing enables us to make an exciting new dimension in racing available to our fans in the United States and around the world,” USAC president and CEO Kevin Miller said. “We’re thrilled with the opportunity and look forward to participating in the rapidly growing sim racing community in the months and years to come.”

All photos courtesy of iRacing