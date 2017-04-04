Vin Scully’s First Opening Day Without Baseball Sounds Pretty Boring

Share this:

Vin Scully retired last season after 67 years as the voice of the Dodgers — Brooklyn and Los Angeles — which means L.A.’s home opener Monday was the first he spent outside of the booth.

After more than half a century covering the team, you would think Scully would be happy to watch Monday’s game against the San Diego Padres in the comfort of his own home. But the 89-year-old had no plans to watch baseball and instead spent his day running errands like any regular schmo.

“(Monday) I was engaged in that other national pastime, paying bills,” Scully told the Los Angeles Times’ Bill Plaschke. “Then I went to the post office to mail them, and now I’m just leaving the carwash.”

But certainly, Scully would catch the end of the Dodgers’ 14-3 win, right?

“I have to go to the hardware store to pick up some anti-moth product,” Scully said. “I’m not sure if I’ll get home in time to see it. Who’s winning?”

While it might seem strange Scully didn’t even try to watch the game on his first official day off, it makes sense considering he hasn’t really had a day to himself in 67 years. Scully even told Plaschke that living a normal life with his wife made for a great Opening Day.

“I’m aware that I’m not where I’ve been for about 60,000 years,” Scully said. “But I’m just where I want to be.”

Only Vin Scully could make doing chores sound like the perfect day.

