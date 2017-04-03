Watch Capitals, Blue Jackets Engage In Brawl As NHL Playoffs Near

Share this:

The Columbus Blue Jackets have climbed the ranks of the Eastern Conference this season, going from second-to-last place in 2015-16 to more than 100 points this campaign.

The Washington Capitals have been the class of the Metropolitan Division — at least in the regular season — for many years, and they aren’t ready to relinquish their spot atop the division standings.

That was evident Sunday night in Columbus when the Caps beat the Jackets 3-2 to give them a six-point cushion in first place.

It was a very physical affair, and emotions eventually boiled over and resulted in a brawl.

These teams aren’t likely to meet in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, but a Round 2 battle definitely is possible. After watching the Capitals and Blue Jackets up the intensity of their growing rivalry this season, a Best-of-7 playoff series would be quite entertaining.

