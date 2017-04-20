Bruins Hurt By Lack Of Second-Chance Opportunities In Game 4 Loss To Senators

Share this:

The Boston Bruins could not find the back of the net in their 1-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night at TD Garden.

The Bruins struggled to create any second-chance opportunities and fell victim to the Senators’ neutral-zone trap.

The Bruins now will head back to Ottawa on Friday for Game 5 of the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series, with their season on the line. The Senators would claim the best-of-seven series with a win.

