Watch Kevin Love Get Hit In The Face By Ball Before Cavs Vs. Celtics Game

by on Thu, Apr 6, 2017 at 11:52AM
Kevin Love now knows to expect the unexpected when he comes to Boston.

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward was hit in the face with a ball Wednesday at TD Garden during warm-ups ahead of his team’s game against the Boston Celtics. Thankfully, J.R. Smith was standing nearby to save Love from demise.

Taking a ball to the face didn’t slow Love once the game started, as he a double-double with 15 points and 16 rebounds in Cleveland’s dominant 114-91 win.

