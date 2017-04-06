Watch Kevin Love Get Hit In The Face By Ball Before Cavs Vs. Celtics Game

Share this:

Kevin Love now knows to expect the unexpected when he comes to Boston.

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward was hit in the face with a ball Wednesday at TD Garden during warm-ups ahead of his team’s game against the Boston Celtics. Thankfully, J.R. Smith was standing nearby to save Love from demise.

Taking a ball to the face didn’t slow Love once the game started, as he a double-double with 15 points and 16 rebounds in Cleveland’s dominant 114-91 win.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images