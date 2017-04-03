Watch Lexi Thompson’s Penalty Cost Her LPGA Major Lead After Viewer Calls In Violation

Referees apparently are everywhere these days.
Lexi Thompson learned this the hard way Sunday when the LPGA penalized her four strokes in the final round of the ANA Inspiration, the first major of the year. What’s astonishing about Thompson’s penalty is she committed the violation the previous day and LPGA officials only learned about Thompson’s violation because a television viewer brought it to their attention, according to The Associated Press.
Here’s Thompson’s foul play and the LPGA’s reaction.
In an instant, Thompson went from a three shot lead to a one-point deficit ahead of the 13th hole.
“Is this a joke?” Thompson asked LPGA offical Sue Witters, per the AP. When told it wasn’t, she said “This is ridiculous.”
Nevertheless, Thompson recovered her focus and birdied three of the next six holes to force a playoff with So Yeon Ryu. The crowd at Dinah Shore Course and many viewers at home were firmly behind Thompson at this point.
But Ryu birdied the playoff hole to win the tournament and deny Thompson her second victory at the event and lots of prize money.
An emotional Thompson, 22, reacted to the dramatic turn of events with grace.
What else could she do after April Fool’s Day appeared to come her way 24 hours later than it should have?
Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images
