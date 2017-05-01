Watch Red Sox’s Hanley Ramirez Launch 440-Foot Home Run Vs. Cubs

Share this:

It’s safe to say that Hanley Ramirez is heating up.

Ramirez stepped to the dish with two outs and a runner on first during the first inning of the Boston Red Sox’s game against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday night at Fenway Park. Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks left a fastball up and over the middle of the plate and the Red Sox designated hitter didn’t miss it.

Ramirez launched the ball over the Green Monster and onto Lansdowne Street to give the Red Sox an early 2-0 lead.

Take a look at the monster blast in the tweet below.

Hanley Ramirez launches another bomb..2-0 Red Sox pic.twitter.com/LDxiFQZNJY — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) May 1, 2017

That ball was crushed, which is something that Ramirez has been doing regularly since the beginning of the 2015 season.

Since 2015 Hanley Ramirez has 8 of the 13 hardest hit HRs for the @RedSox. Including his 112.4 MPH bomb he just hit. pic.twitter.com/IXyKLMGfyv — Daren Willman (@darenw) May 1, 2017

It was the second game in a row that Ramirez has crushed a round-tripper.

