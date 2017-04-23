Watch Red Sox’s Jackie Bradley Jr. Crush His First Home Run Of The Season

The Boston Red Sox entered Saturday dead last in Major League Baseball in home runs hit, but Jackie Bradley Jr. is doing his part to rid the team of that title.
In the third inning of the Red Sox’s game against the Baltimore Orioles, the center fielder walloped a two-run home run onto Eutaw Street in Baltimore.
It was Bradley’s first home run of the season and Boston an early 2-0 lead.
And while it was the first long ball of the 2017 campaign, it reportedly was the hardest round-tripper hit in his career.
It also was just the 89th time a home-run ball has reached Eutaw Street in the 25-year history of Camden Yards.
The Red Sox certainly are hoping JBJ maintains this power moving forward.
Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images
